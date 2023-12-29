Benue Sliding Into Anarchy Under Alia, Says PDP

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern, asserting that under the current administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia, the state is descending into a state of anarchy.

In a statement released by its spokesperson, Bemgba Iortyom, the party condemned the indefinite suspension of Terdoo Kenti, the Chairman of Kwande Local Government Area of the All Progressives Congress (APC), along with other members of his Executive Committee.

The PDP described this action as an anomaly, highlighting it as evidence of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s disregard for democratic norms and leadership incompetence, which has allowed such irregularities to unfold.

Iortyom further remarked that the dismissive response of the state chapter of the APC appropriately reflects the insignificance of this objectionable act.

He asserted that the suspension of Terdoo Kenti was indicative of Alia’s dictatorial tendencies, which were aimed at undermining the constitutional order in the state.

Iortyom said, “PDP observes that while the bizarre suspension order by Revd. Fr. Hule in Kwande is shocking; it apes precisely the lawless style of his master, the governor, in Makurdi, and the party regrets that this serves to fuel the growing impression that Catholic priests, by their command and authoritarian orientation, are unsuitable to political leadership under our liberal democratic setting.“