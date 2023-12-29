Akeredolu’s Son Meets Tinubu In Lagos

Babajide Akeredolu, the son of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has met with President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

Naija News gathered that Akeredolu’s son was not around when the newly sworn-in Governor, Lucky Aiyedtiwa, visited and commiserated with the family in their home in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to Vanguard, Babajide Akeredolu met with the president on Thursday evening to brief him on the burial arrangements of his late father.

Recall that Babajide had revealed that his father died peacefully in his sleep at a hospital in Germany where he was undergoing treatment for protracted prostate cancer.

The former Ondo Governor’s son made the disclosure in a statement released on Wednesday.

While appreciating people for their support since the news of their father’s death was made public, the younger Akeredolu asked the public to give the family some privacy as they mourn their loved one.

He added that burial arrangements would be announced by the family and state government in due course.

According to the statement: “He (Akeredolu) died peacefully departed in his sleep at a Hospital in Germany, where he was undergoing treatment for protracted prostate cancer.

“While we are deeply saddened and devastated by his departure, we find solace in the understanding that as he transitions to eternity, he will be guided by the benevolent hands of the angels of light, with whom he resided during his remarkable and fruitful journey on Earth.

“During this challenging time, we sincerely appreciate everyone who has stood by us and extended their support since the news broke. We humbly request your prayers and support, while also asking for privacy as we navigate through this trying period.

Story continues below advertisement



“Details regarding the burial arrangements will be announced by the family and the State Government in due course.”