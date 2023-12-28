‘You All Know It Was Rigged’ – Charles Okocha Reveals Next Action After Portable Won Celebrity Boxing Fight

Popular Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, has claimed the celebrity boxing fight between him and controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, was rigged.

Naija News reported that Portable defeated the movie star in a boxing match fixed to settle a monetary dispute between them on Wednesday.

Reacting to Portable’s victory, Charles, in a post via his social media page, demanded the cancellation of the ring fight, while accusing the referee and the match organizers of rigging.

The thespian alleged that Portable removed his boxing gloves during the third round, which should have led to immediate disqualification, stressing that the referee knows nothing about boxing rules.

Charles also hinted at having another match soon.

He said; “How can you give up in the 3rd round when we have 4 rounds? How do you take off your gloves in the third round, leading to total disqualification when the fight hasn’t ended?

“You all know this was rigged, with an incompetent referee who knows nothing about boxing rules. Nevertheless, we move on. Rematch is coming soon.”

Meanwhile, NURTW boss, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has said that he was inspired after conversing with controversial singer, Portable.

Oluomo disclosed this via his Instagram account.

He explained that he had the pleasure of hosting a surprise visit from the renowned hip-hop artiste at his home.

Story continues below advertisement



Recall the singer made headlines recently over his performance at a Celestial Church.