PSC Mulls Scrapping Police Special Constabulary Across States

The Special Police Constabulary in certain states may face disbandment due to the non-payment of allowances to the personnel engaged by the relevant authority, according to the Police Service Commission (PSC).

In a statement released on Thursday, December 28, the commission expressed its dissatisfaction with the conduct of these personnel involved in community policing and that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has been contacted regarding the development.

PSC, in the communique made available to journalists on Thursday through its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, highlighted the unprofessional behavior of the police constables, including their excessive use of force when dealing with citizens and their blatant extortion in both road and community settings.

Naija News understands that the PSC, in collaboration with the Force headquarters, had a few months ago created the quasi-police formation to assist in community policing in a bid to tackle sundry crimes at the grassroots.

Speaking on the move to scrap the formation, Ani said, “The Police Service Commission is no longer comfortable with the organisation and operations of the Special Police Constabulary nationwide.

“The Commission is already in contact with the Inspector General of Police on the need to overhaul the organisation and operations of the outfit.

“There have been several reports of unprofessional conduct by Officers of the outfit, a quasi Police formation created to assist in community policing.

“Reports of their unprofessional conduct ranges from high handedness in dealing with citizens and bare faced extortion on our roads and communities.

“The Commission calls for an entirely different set of uniforms for Officers of the outfit that should be easily differentiated from that of the regular Police Officers.”

The PSC spokesman said in the states where they are not disbanded, accoutrements different from police uniforms would be created for the volunteered officers engaged for the job.

Ani added, “The Commission further calls for the disbandment of the outfit in states where they are not salaried and taken care of.

“It noted that it was dangerous to arm a group of people and license them to provide security, maintain law and order in states and communities across the country without basic financial remuneration.

“The Commission has observed that these set of men have descended on innocent Nigerians for their daily upkeep through forceful extortion and intimidation.”