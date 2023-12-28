Plateau Massacre: Tinubu Leaving No Stone Unturned In Apprehending Perpetrators – Minister

Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families, government, and residents of Plateau State for the tragic Christmas Eve killings carried out by bandits.

He characterized the incident as a profound tragedy that deeply affects us all.

Highlighting that enemies of the country carried out the barbaric action, the minister conveyed that President Bola Tinubu has given explicit instructions to leave no stone unturned in apprehending both the collaborators and prime suspects responsible for this heinous crime against humanity.

Ibrahim emphasized that the police are dedicated to working in partnership with other security agencies and sharing crucial information to aid in the apprehension of criminals in both Plateau State and the entire country.

He reiterated their commitment to ongoing reforms to improve professionalism and service delivery within the law enforcement sector.

In a statement he signed, Geidam said, “I write to express my deepest condolences, on behalf of the Ministry of Police Affairs and the entire police ecosystem, to the family, government, and the good people of Plateau State.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we join you in mourning the callous and mindless killings perpetrated by heartless criminals.

“The loss of innocent lives is a tragedy that touches us all, and we stand united with the people of Plateau State during this difficult time.

“The actions of these enemies of the country have caused immense pain and sorrow, and we extend our sympathies to the affected families and communities.

“The leadership of the police ecosystem is resolute in its commitment to bringing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

“In line with the directives of Mr. President, we will leave no stone unturned in apprehending both the collaborators and prime suspects involved in this crime against humanity.

“Our collective resolve is to ensure that those responsible face the full force of the law.

“We also pray for the quick recovery of the injured citizens and security agencies who bravely worked to secure the affected villages.

“It is our firm belief that by standing together, cooperating with security agencies, and providing vital information, we can assist in arresting these callous criminals who are currently on the run.

“We understand the gravity of the security challenges facing Plateau State and the entire country, and we assure you of our continued collaboration with other stakeholders to address these issues.

“Despite this tragic incident, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ongoing reforms within the police, aimed at enhancing professionalism and the delivery of top-notch service to the Nigerian people.

“We will not allow such incidents to deter us from our mission.

“Once again, please accept our heartfelt condolences.

“May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace, and may the people of Plateau State find solace and strength in this difficult time.”