NSCDC Arrests 22 Suspected Illegal Miners In FCT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it arrested 22 illegal miners and 82 suspected vandals between August and December 2023.

This was revealed by the FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, on Thursday in Abuja during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Odumosu detailed that 20 people had been taken into custody in relation to theft of manhole covers and damage to vital infrastructure and national assets.

According to him, in September, five individuals were taken into custody on charges of damaging electricity cables, fourteen for allegedly damaging other public properties, and two more for allegedly stealing television sets.

Other suspects, according to the commandant, include 28 people detained for alleged railway damage and destruction of other critical national assets.

“Eleven were apprehended in October for illegal mining. December recorded parade of 11 illegal miners and two vandals,” he said.

Odumosu said that three Private Guard Companies had been sanctioned by the command for a number of infractions, including operating without a license and failing to renew one.

According to him, the command was ready to step up its efforts in 2024 to crack down on miscreants, vandals, and illegal PGC operators inside the Federal Capital Territory.