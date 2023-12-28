Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 28th December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 28th December 2023.

The PUNCH: Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was on Wednesday sworn in as the substantive governor of the state following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu earlier in the day. Akeredolu, aged 67, passed away on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment for prostate cancer in a German hospital.

The Guardian: The dramatic form of tragedy and the finality of death left a huge gash in the polity yesterday amid the Yuletide celebrations when reports filtered in during the day of the passing of the Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

ThisDay: Ondo State Deputy Governor and acting governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was yesterday sworn-in as the substantive governor of the state, less than 24 hours after news of the passing of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu broke.

The Nation: A new chapter opened in Ondo State yesterday, following the inauguration of Acting Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa as governor. He was sworn in by the Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, a few hours after the demise of Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

Daily Trust: Financial experts and seasoned economists have sued for caution in the way and manner the Special investigation report on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is being handled to forestall the possibility of eroding public confidence in the institution.

Story continues below advertisement



Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.