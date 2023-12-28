Kebbi LG Chairman, Muhammad Bello Dies

The Executive Chairman of Maiyama Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Hon. Zayyanu Muhammad Bello, has died.

Naija News reports that the state government made an official announcement regarding the sad development on Thursday morning, stating that the politician died following a long battle with illness.

The spokesperson for the state governor, Ahmed Idris, informed the general public about Bello’s untimely death, describing the deceased as a committed public servant.

Bello was said to have passed away in the early hours of today at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) in Sokoto.

“Regrettably, with a heavy heart, I announce the death of Hon. Zayyanu Muhammad Bello, Executive Chairman of Maiyama Local Government.

“He died early this morning at UDUTH Sokoto after a protracted illness,” the terse statement from the state government read.

The statement added that the government would communicate details of his burial arrangements to the public in due course.

Meanwhile, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has declared a three-day mourning period in Ondo State to pay tribute to his late principal, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

This information was conveyed in a statement released to the press on Wednesday in Akure by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan.

Naija News reported earlier that Akeredolu passed away in the early hours of Wednesday.

As per Aiyedatiwa’s announcement, this mourning period, accompanied by fasting and prayer, will commence from Thursday, December 28, to Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Furthermore, he stated that all national flags should be flown at half-mast as a symbol of the state’s sombre atmosphere for a duration of seven days.

The governor also declared the suspension of state government ceremonies throughout the mourning period.

“Meanwhile, condolence registers have been opened at the Governor’s Office and the Government House in Akure, as well as at the State Liaison Offices in Lagos and Abuja.

“May the soul of our late leader rest in perfect peace, amen,” the statement added.