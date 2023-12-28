‘Governor Akeredolu Was Killed’ – Sowore Alleges (Video)

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general election, Omoyele Sowore, has accused the family of the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, of hastening the latter’s death.

Naija News had earlier reported that Akeredolu died on Wednesday.

The Ondo State Government in a statement released through the state information and Orientation commissioner, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, revealed that Akeredolu died of prostate cancer.

According to Ademola-Olateju, Governor Akeredolu died while receiving medical treatment in Germany after complications arising from protracted prostate cancer.

Sowore, while speaking during an interview on News Central TV, pointed fingers of blame at Akeredolu’s wife and family members.

The presidential candidate said they were trying to use him to milk the state even when Akeredolu requested he should be taken to his hometown so he could rest amid his receding health condition as at that time.

The AAC chieftain revealed that Akeredolu’s wife, brothers and family members flew the governor back to Nigeria from Germany against the latter’s wish, just to use his presence to remove the deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa (now governor) from office.

He said, “In saner climes, those behind Akeredolu’s death will be prosecuted. You can’t hasten the death of somebody and get away with it.”

