Cameroon 2023 AFCON Squad: Andre Onana Invited, Choupo-Moting Omitted [Full Squad]

Cameroon national football team have released their final squad for the 2023 AFCON, and Manchester United first first-choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana, was called up as expected.

Recall that Andre Onana was left out of the Cameroon national team for about a year after being kicked out of the squad during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for allegedly clashing with the team’s head coach, Rigobert Song.

Onana returned to the team after securing his move from Inter Milan to Manchester United last summer, and he is now set to represent the country in the 2023 AFCON even though he is the most trusted coach Erik ten Hag’s goalkeeper.

In his absence from Old Trafford due to the tournament, which will commence on January 13 and end on February 11, Andre Onana would miss four Premier League games involving Tottenham (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), and Aston Villa (A), if Cameroon progress to the final.

Based on this, Manchester United will now depend on their Turkish backup goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, who has not been able to prove himself so far.

Meanwhile, coach Rigobert Song has omitted Cameroon veteran forward, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from his 2023 AFCON squad, which is good news for his club, Bayern Munich.

During the unveiling of the squad earlier today, the 47-year-old Cameroonian tactician didn’t reveal why he omitted the 34-year-old forward from the squad.

The coach said: “We all know he is an important player.

“However, one has to make choices.”

Below is Cameroon’s squad for the 2023 AFCON:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Manchester United/ENG), Devis Epassy (Abha FC/KSA), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille/FRA), Fabrice Ondoa (Nimes/FRA)

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Al-Raed Saudi/KSA), Harold Moukoudi (AEK Athens/GRE), Oumar Gonzalez (Al-Raed Saudi/KSA), Darlin Yongwa (Lorient/FRA), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders/USA), Christopher Wooh (Rennes/FRA), Enzo Tchato (Montpellier/FRA), Junior Tchamadeu (Stoke City/ENG), Malcom Bokele (Bordeaux/FRA)

Midfielders: Yvan Neyou (Leganes/ESP), Olivier Kemen (Kayserispor/TUR), Olivier Ntcham (Samsunspor/TUR), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli/ITA), Wilfried Nathan Douala (Victoria United), Ben Elliot (Reading/ENG)

Forwards: Karl Toko-Ekambi (Abha/KSA), George-Kevin Nkoudou (Damac/KSA), Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas/TUR), Faris Pemi Moumbagna (Bodo Glimt/NOR), Francois Mughe (Marseille/FRA), Frank Magri (Toulouse/FRA), Leonel Ateba (Dynamo de Douala), Clinton Njie (Sivasspor/TUR)