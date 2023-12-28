BBNaija’s Phyna Speaks On Losing Huge Deals Over Controversial Lifestyle

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ edition, Ijeoma Otabor, better known as Phyna, has revealed how social media controversy led to the loss of several ambassadorial deals.

Naija News reports that Phyna made this known during an interview with her colleague, Doyin, in a podcast titled ‘Doyin’s Corner.’

The reality TV star said she had lost 17 brand deals due to social media controversies.

According to her, a big brand refused to work with her over claims that she was an abuser, stressing the deal came at the time blogs and media accused her of slapping someone.

She said, “Two weeks ago, my manager and I did a calculation of how many deals I lost last year till now. We counted 17 deals. I am aware of one big brand that actually told me their reason for not working with me is because I am an abuser. They said they cannot work with an abuser, and that was the period blogs were carrying the news that I slapped someone.”

Meanwhile, Phyna, has clarified her stance on the controversial statement on abortion.

Naija News recalls that the reality TV star, during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, argued that most women have had an abortion at least once or twice.

Phyna, who disclosed during her stay in the Big Brother House that she had had an abortion in the past, said some people tried to use her revelation to troll her after the show, but she refused to be bullied.

The statement generated outrage online from fans and colleagues, including Nigerian female Disk Jockey, DJ Switch, who urged Phyna to avoid making such generalisation.

In a statement via her Instagram page on Friday, Phyna admitted her mistakes, asserting she was too expressive in the heat of the interview and didn’t mean to project it on every female.

The reality TV star said she does not encourage abortion and should not be seen in such a light.

Story continues below advertisement



She further expressed commitment to working with gender-based organisations and NGOs to provide sensitisation and education about abortion and other issues prone to the girl child.