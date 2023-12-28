Army Decorates 47 Senior Officers With New Rank Of Major General

On Thursday, the Nigerian Army carried out the investiture ceremony for 47 recently promoted Brigadier Generals, conferring upon them the new ranks of Major Generals.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, remarked that the promotions recognised their bravery, commitment to duty, and hard work.

He emphasized that their unwavering dedication, professional conduct, and sacrifices were instrumental in earning them their elevated positions.

The investiture event unfolded at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1 in Asokoro, Abuja.

Matawale said, “Your promotion is a testament to your many years of hard work, dedication, and commitment to serving our great Nation. As a Nigerian, I know first-hand the sacrifices that come with attaining this height. It takes a lot of courage, discipline, and resilience to rise through the ranks.

“I am also aware of the rigorous process of selecting those being honoured here today, and I make bold to say you are all indeed one of our finest breeds, and the Nation is proud of you.

“You have all shown exceptional leadership skills, strategic thinking and a deep understanding in the course of your careers.

“Your contributions to the Nigerian Army are invaluable, and we are confident that you will continue to serve our nation with honour and distinction.”

While acknowledging the sacrifices of the Nigerian Army personnel in the fight against insecurity, the minister congratulated them on their elevation and charged them to redouble their efforts towards ending security challenges bedevilling the country.

“This promotion is a beacon of hope to all Nigerians and a call to elevate your efforts in the fight against insecurity, especially in the North West and other parts of the Country,” he noted.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, highlighted that the promoted officers were being recognized for their diligent efforts and unwavering commitment to duty.

Lagbaja underscored the military’s stance against incompetence, emphasizing the imperative for individuals to consistently deliver their best.

He pointed out that their ascent to the level of policy formation within the Nigerian Army was a reflection of their dedication.

The COAS urged the newly promoted Major Generals to approach their professional responsibilities with logic and objectivity, emphasizing the importance of these qualities for effective performance in their roles.

The Army Chief further charged the senior officers to work diligently in line with the COAS philosophy, which is to “Transform the Nigerian Army into a Well-trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint Environment.”

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, for his strategic guidance and unwavering support to the Nigerian Army. He affirmed the unyielding loyalty of the Nigerian Army personnel to the constituted authority.

Representing the other promotees, Major General Gideon Ajetunmobi conveyed appreciation to President Tinubu for endorsing their elevation to the rank of Major General in the Nigerian Army.

Ajetunmobi also extended gratitude for the President’s role in fostering an enabling environment, providing guidance, and supporting the COAS in leading the affairs of the Nigerian Army.

He assured that the newly promoted officers were highly motivated to maintain their commitment and dedication to the service of the Nigerian Army and the Nation at large, in accordance with the COAS vision, which is to “Transform the Nigerian Army into a Well-trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint Environment.”

Naija News reported that Last Friday, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, then Brigadier General and the Director of Army Public Relations, announced that the Army Council had officially confirmed the promotion of 122 senior officers to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General.

According to Major General Nwachukwu, 47 Brigadier Generals were promoted to the rank of Major General, while 75 Colonels were elevated to the rank of Brigadier General. Notable among the beneficiaries were Major General Onyema Nwachukwu himself, Major General Gedeon Ajetunmobi, Major General Osifo, Major General Nnebiehe, Major General Monday, Major General Okoro, Major General Bobby, and Major General Sani, among others.

Distinguished guests present at the occasion included the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Gwabim Musa, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, the governor of Taraba State, and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya (retired).