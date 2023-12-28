Akeredolu’s Daughter Causes Stir, Orders Journalists Out Of Late Father’s House

One of the daughters of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, reportedly caused a mild drama on Wednesday when journalists stormed her father’s residence to cover reports.

Naija News learnt that the deceased’s daughter, Ololade Akeredolu, ordered journalists out of the Ibadan private residence of the late Ondo State Governor, as they made attempts to cover the condolence visit of the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde.

Recall that Akeredolu died on Wednesday morning after a prolonged battle with Leukemia.

However, Ololade according to Vanguard, was reportedly uncomfortable with the presence of journalists who trooped to her father’s residence to get reports yesterday, allegedly on the ground that it was a private residence and not a Government House.

Naija News understands Governor Abdulrazaq and Makinde had arived at the Jericho residence of the late governor at about 5:30 pm yesterday.

Upon their arrival, the two governors immediately proceeded to the private residence where Betty, the wife, and other close family members were grieving.

However, the tense atmosphere was diffused by the timely intervention of some colleagues, which calmed the agitated reporters stationed at the entrance gates of the residence, who were displeased with the negative response.

Recognizing the situation, the two governors emerged from the visit and made their way to the street, where the journalists were eagerly waiting to interview them.

During his speech, the governor of Kwara State praised the late governor for his dedication and significant contributions to society.

Abdulrazaq acknowledging Akeredolu’s passing as a tremendous loss to the nation, highlighted how he had reached the pinnacle of his career and political journey, leaving a lasting impact on developmental politics and humanity.

“This is a solemn affair, we are here today with the governor of Oyo state and myself on behalf of all the members of the Nigeria Governors Forum to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Arakunrin Akeredolu. It is a sad affair.”

“We met the wife. We can just continue to pray that his soul will continue to rest in peace, and may God give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

“It is indeed a great loss for the nation. This is a man who rose to the height of his chosen career, the bar. He rose to become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. He rose to the height of politics, he was the governor of a state.”

“He impacted greatly on humanity in developmental politics. All we can say for now is that may his soul rest in peace.”

“And we can also add that of the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dr Ghali Naabba, may Allah forgive him his sins and give him al-Jannah firdus,” the Kwara State governor said.

In his separate remark, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of a dear friend, a trusted companion, and a comrade with whom he had fought side by side.

He described Governor Akeredolu as a fearless leader who never shied away from speaking the truth, even in the face of power. The passing of Governor Akeredolu is not only a personal loss for Governor Makinde but also a significant loss for the entire southwest region.

He said: “Well, I can say that I have lost a personal friend, a brother, somebody that we have been in the trenches together. When we were going to set up Amotekun, he was pivotal to it.

“And when we took the decision for Southern presidency, himself and the former governor of Anambra, they chaired the meeting at the Delta Government House.

“So, this is somebody that is a courageous individual, he doesn’t mince words. He says it as it is, he would speak truth to power. It is a big loss for me personally and for the southwest.”

“We will still continue to internalise it but we give God the glory that he lived a fulfilled life. At the end of the day, it is really not how long but how well he lived well. He impacted humanity and the Southwest of Nigeria.”