Akeredolu: Makinde Declares 3 Days Mourning In Oyo, Flag To Fly At Half Mast

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has declared three days of state mourning in memory of the former governor of Ondo State and Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, late Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News reports that Makinde’s directive was contained in a statement released on Thursday in Ibadan by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The Oyo governor, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, said that all flags at public offices in Oyo state would be flown at half-mast for three days.

He had, on Wednesday evening, alongside the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Gov. Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State, visited the Ibadan home of the late Akeredolu.

Akeredolu died early Wednesday morning after a long struggle with a chronic illness.

Meanwhile, The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general election, Omoyele Sowore, has accused the family of the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, of hastening the latter’s death.

Sowore, while speaking during an interview on News Central TV, pointed fingers of blame at Akeredolu’s wife and family members.

The presidential candidate said they were trying to use him to milk the state even when Akeredolu requested he should be taken to his hometown so he could rest amid his receding health condition as at that time.

The AAC chieftain revealed that Akeredolu’s wife, brothers and family members flew the governor back to Nigeria from Germany against the latter’s wish, just to use his presence to remove the deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa (now governor) from office.

Story continues below advertisement



He said, “In saner climes, those behind Akeredolu’s death will be prosecuted. You can’t hasten the death of somebody and get away with it.”