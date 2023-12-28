Akeredolu: Buhari, Jonathan React To Ondo Governor’s Death

Former Presidents, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari have mourned the death of the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News reports that Akeredolu died on Wednesday at the age of 67 following a protracted battle with prostate cancer.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he had lost a valued friend, who inspired many people with his leadership in law and politics.

He described Akeredolu as a towering political and legal luminary. He sent his condolences to his family, the government, the people of Ondo State, and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “I have lost a valued friend. I pray that his soul finds eternal peace. My thoughts are with the countless people who are inspired by his leadership in law and politics.

“My condolences to his family, the government and people of Ondo State and to our party, the All Progressives Congress.”

In his tribute, Jonathan described the late Akeredolu as a sincere patriot and legal luminary who prioritised equity, justice and the collective peace of the nation above personal, political and ethnic interests.

The former President, who stated this in a condolence message he personally signed on Wednesday, noted that the late Governor would be remembered for his forthrightness and advocacy for constitutionalism, democracy and good governance.

He said: “Mr Rotimi Akeredolu was a prominent lawyer and politician who helped shape democratic governance and promoted peace and development in Nigeria. As a lawyer, he was a sound and courageous legal luminary renowned for his advocacy for constitutionalism, democracy and good governance. As a politician, Mr Akeredolu served his state and the nation diligently as a sincere patriot who prioritised equity, justice, collective peace and unity of the nation above personal, political and ethnic interests.

“He will be missed by many across the country and remembered for his forthrightness and acts of patriotism. I offer my condolences to his immediate family, especially his wife, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, and the government and people of Ondo State and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”