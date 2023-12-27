We Are Mourning Akeredolu In Secret – Ondo Government House Worker

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has died from the complications of blood cancer.

Naija News reports that Akeredolu was diagnosed with blood cancer (leukaemia) and has been battling with the health challenge.

The sickness caused him to embark on a medical trip to Germany before returning in July to Ibadan, Oyo State, where he continued his treatments.

However, he embarked on another trip in December after his health degenerated and handed over to his deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

A source in the Ondo Government House who spoke to The Whistler confirmed that, indeed, Akeredolu is dead.

He revealed that the death was a big blow to them, and the workers were mourning in secret.

The source said, “Our governor is dead! We are mourning secretly here in the government house. They are still keeping the news but we are mourning here. The death of Akeredolu is a big blow to us.

“The family members have communicated with some of our bosses here too but we don’t know the next line of action.”