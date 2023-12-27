Tinubu’s Aide Reacts To Akeredolu’s Demise

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, has expressed sadness over the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Naija News earlier reported that the late governor died around 2 am on Wednesday in a German hospital where he was receiving treatment.

According to Premium Times, the ailing Ondo governor died of leukaemia and prostate cancer that had made him incapacitated for several months.

Reacting to the sad incident via a post on his X handle, Onanuga said Governor Akeredolu finally lost the battle with an illness that he has been dealing with.

The presidential aide prayed that the soul of the Ondo governor rest in perfect peace.

He wrote: “Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, a.k.a Aketi, finally lost the battle with ravaging illness. May he Rest In Perfect Peace.”

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Government has kept mum over the news of the death of Governor Akeredolu.

A top government source also confirmed to Channels Television that the governor gave up the ghost in the early hours of Wednesday in an undisclosed hospital.

As of the time of filing this report, the Ondo government has yet to issue a public statement regarding the governor’s demise.

Recall that the late governor had to be flown abroad for treatment for his medical condition in June. He had returned to Nigeria in September after months overseas but stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

As his health worsened, Akeredolu was under intense pressure from opposition parties and activists to resign or hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in line with the 1999 constitution.

Also, the governor’s loyalists in the state House of Assembly were at loggerheads with Aiyedatiwa attracting President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

Story continues below advertisement



Eventually, the governor transmitted power to Aiyedatiwa early December when he embarked on another medical leave to Germany, the second in 2023.