Tinubu Meets Lagos Political, Traditional Leaders (Video)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived at the Lagos House in Marina for lunch with some stakeholders in the state.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader will meet with Lagos political and traditional leaders at the event hosted by the Lagos State Government.

President Tinubu was received by the chief host, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and state cabinet members.

Tinubu Mourns Former House of Reps Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has sympathized with the Na’Abba family, the government, and the people of Kano State over the passing of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu expressed profound grief at the loss, recalling the contributions of the late ex-lawmaker to nation-building through legislation, advocacy, and policy.

The President recalled Na’Abba’s determined struggle to defend the functionality and role of the legislature in governance, describing him as a disciplined and resolute politician.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for those who mourn this painful loss.