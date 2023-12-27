Son Reveals How Rotimi Akeredolu Died

The son of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu Jnr, has revealed that his father died peacefully in his sleep.

The former Ondo Governor’s son made the disclosure in a statement released on Wednesday evening on behalf of the entire family.

The statement also confirmed that Akeredolu died in a hospital in Germany where he was undergoing treatment for protracted prostate cancer.

While appreciating people for their support since the news of their father’s death was made public, the younger Akeredolu asked the public to give the family some privacy as they mourn their loved one.

He added that burial arrangements would be announced by the family and state government in due course.

According to the statement: “He (Akeredolu) died peacefully departed in his sleep at a Hospital in Germany, where he was undergoing treatment for protracted prostate cancer.

“While we are deeply saddened and devastated by his departure, we find solace in the understanding that as he transitions to eternity, he will be guided by the benevolent hands of the angels of light, with whom he resided during his remarkable and fruitful journey on Earth.

“During this challenging time, we sincerely appreciate everyone who has stood by us and extended their support since the news broke. We humbly request your prayers and support, while also asking for privacy as we navigate through this trying period.

“Details regarding the burial arrangements will be announced by the family and the State Government in due course.”