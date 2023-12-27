Connect with us

Nigeria News

Shettima Arrives Plateau Over Bandits Attacks (Video)

Published

on

at

2:29 PM
Vice President Kashim Shettima Arrives China

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived at the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Jos, Plateau State capital over the recent attacks on some villages in the North Central State.

The vice president was received by the Plateau state Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadau, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and other security chiefs.

Shettima is expected to assess several communities in Bokkos and Barikin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the state that were attacked by bandits on Christmas Eve, resulting in the deaths of over 190 persons and the destruction of several houses.

It was gathered that the gunmen launched the attacks on the residents of the two LGAs from Saturday till about 10 pm on Christmas Eve.

Story continues below advertisement

Get New DJ Mixes

See the video below.

© 2023 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc.
Related Topics:

Ige Olugbenga is a fine-grained journalist. He loves the smell of a good lead and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows.

Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement