Shettima Arrives Plateau Over Bandits Attacks (Video)

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived at the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Jos, Plateau State capital over the recent attacks on some villages in the North Central State.

The vice president was received by the Plateau state Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadau, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and other security chiefs.

Shettima is expected to assess several communities in Bokkos and Barikin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the state that were attacked by bandits on Christmas Eve, resulting in the deaths of over 190 persons and the destruction of several houses.

It was gathered that the gunmen launched the attacks on the residents of the two LGAs from Saturday till about 10 pm on Christmas Eve.

