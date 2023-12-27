Rivers: Fubara's Acceptance Of Peace Proclamation, Not Holistic, Says APC Chieftain

A prominent figure within the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has asserted that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State did not fully embrace the presidential peace proclamation.

Naija News reported that Fubara had announced his acceptance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s resolutions, which was disclosed during a recent peace conference in Abuja during his Christmas Day broadcast in 2023.

However, Eze, in a statement provided to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, contended that Fubara’s approval of the resolutions offers only temporary relief for those in opposition to him, pending the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Rivers State gubernatorial election matter scheduled for January 2024.

He said: “Governor Fubara’s acceptance of the resolution is not holistic and serves only as a temporary respite for FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and his circle of voyagers pending the Supreme Court ruling on Rivers State gubernatorial election come January 2024.

“The fact remains that President Tinubu is fully aware those directives can’t be implemented by any sound fellow if not to disgrace Wike and his misguided followers.

“But Governor Fubara’s acceptance to implement the truce is just a ploy to buy time pending when the Supreme Court decides on the gubernatorial election of the state come January 2024, and if Fubara succeeds, it is then they will know if Fubara will truly implement the worthless directive or not.”

The APC chieftain expressed appreciation for the backing provided to the governor by former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili, Ijaw leader Chief Edwin Clark, and the state’s elders.