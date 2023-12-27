PDP’s Adebutu Visits Ogun Police Headquarters, Dismisses Money Laundering, Vote Buying Allegations

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ogun State election held on March 18, Ladi Adebutu, has paid a visit to the state police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

This move came in response to allegations of his purported disappearance.

Accused by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of various charges, including vote buying and money laundering, Adebutu, who had been on a nine-month medical leave abroad, has been under scrutiny.

On his return to the country, he visited the police headquarters to address and dispel these accusations.

Accompanied by party leaders, Adebutu arrived at the Police headquarters at approximately 11:10 am. He proceeded to meet with the commissioner and later visited the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID).

In discussions with reporters before leaving the command, Adebutu asserted that his visit to the Police was a voluntary action on his part, aiming to clarify the allegations made against him.

He said, “I have come, and I’m happy that this institution has done well; they have listened, they have taken records, and I’m sure that this is the way to a better Nigeria.

“The frivolous allegations that Ladi Adebutu has been laundering his money, I don’tdon’t know how you can launder your personal wealth, that is the allegation against me by the APC; that I have laundered my money, that I have used my money to create empowerment for people that I feel compassionate about Nigerians that are in need, that I have helped but they should note, I will continue to help.

“It was dictated by my late mother to be of help to women and children. We have done empowerment programmes, and we will continue to do them. By January 19, 2024, which marks one year of her passing away, we will be having special programmes again to continue these empowerment programmes as we have done over the years. But because these people (APC) lack empathy, they lack compassion for society, they trivialise and politicise everything.“