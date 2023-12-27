Makinde Mourns Ondo State Governor, Akeredolu

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, who died on Wednesday, 27 December 2023, after battling leukaemia.

Makinde’s words reflected personal grief and the wider loss felt across the South-West region and Nigeria.

The Oyo State governor condole with the wife and children of the deceased. He recalled how Akeredolu played a part in birthing the South West Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun.

Makinde acknowledged Akeredolu’s significant contributions to the development of Ondo State and his dedication to the progress of the entire South-West.

His message via X (formerly Twitter) handle reads: “I received with great sadness the news of the death of my brother, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, the Governor of Ondo State and Chairman, the South-West Governors’ Forum. I condole with his wife and children as well as the Government and people of Ondo State over this sad loss.

“In Aketi, South-West has lost a dogged fighter and courageous leader who worked hard for the peace, prosperity and progress of the region. I have also lost a worthy co-fighter for the South-West cause because we were both at the vanguard of the struggle, which birthed the South-West Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun.

“Aketi’s fervent and unrelenting stance on issues that border on South-West’s regional integration and progress is a lesson for leaders. He will be sorely missed.

“Rest well, my dear brother and may the good Lord be with everyone you left behind.”