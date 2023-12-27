He Championed The Formation Of Amotekun – Rhodes-Vivour Says As He Mourns The Passing Of Akeredolu

The Governorship candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has mourned the death of Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News had earlier reported that Akeredolu was on Wednesday reported dead after a prolonged battle with leukaemia.

Family sources said Governor Akeredolu died in Lagos at the age of 67.

It was learned that Akeredolu was managed by State House doctors up to his death because they could not fly him abroad.

Rhodes-Vivour, who expressed his deep sadness over Akeredolu’s death, praised the late governor for championing the formation of Amotekun.

The LP governorship candidate declared that he will never forget Akeredolu’s bravery, his willingness to stand by his people, and his ability to lead when it mattered most.

A tweet by Rhodes-Vivour read, “The passing of H.E Akeredolu is extremely saddening. When people across his state were being massacred, he did not ask “where are the cows,” nor did he play politics with the safety of his people. He championed the formation of Amotekun, and today, the people of the region are grateful for his courage. I will remember him for his courage, for standing up for his people and for providing leadership when it mattered the most. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”