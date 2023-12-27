Atiku Mourns Death Of ‘Towering Political Figures’, Akeredolu, Na’Abba

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness over the death of two prominent Nigerians, the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Gali Umar Na’Abba.

Atiku in a condolence message on Wednesday, described the two men as towering political figures who served their people and the nation with distinction.

While mourning with their families, state governments and loved ones, the former Vice President prayed to God to grant the souls of the departed a peaceful repose.

“It was with a rude shock and sadness that I read about the passing of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Gali Umar Na’Abba.

“Governor Akeredolu was a quintessential gentleman who took the finesse to governance.

“A two-term elected governor of the Sunshine State, Akeredolu was a politician of class because he was never known for destructive politics.

“Hon. Na’Abba on the other hand raised the bar of legislative enterprise in Nigeria as it is evident that the 1st Session of the National Assembly where he served with distinction between 1999-2003 remains one of the best in the annals of our legislatures.

“Both Governor Akeredolu, Aketi, as he was fondly called, and Speaker Na’Abba will be sorely missed for the inestimable roles that they played in our national development.

“I express deepest condolences to their respective families and pray to God to grant their souls a peaceful repose.

“I also join the good people and governments of both Ondo and Kano States to mourn the demise of these towering political figures,” Atiku said in a personally signed statement.