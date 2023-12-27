Akeredolu’s Departure Leaves A Significant Void In Our Political Landscape – Ganduje

On Wednesday, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, mourned the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, describing him as a politician with exceptional leadership skills.

Naija News reported that the late Ondo state governor died in the early hours of Wednesday in a German hospital after a prolonged battle with illness.

The APC’s national chairman, through a tribute issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, in Abuja, lamented the demise of the former National President of the Nigerian Bar Association, characterizing it as a significant loss not just for the people of Ondo but for all Nigerians.

Commending Akeredolu’s courage as a proficient lawyer and advocate for progress, Ganduje acknowledged the governor’s enduring legacy of commitment to the advancement and enhancement of Ondo State.

He said, “As we reflect on Governor Akeredolu’s remarkable contributions to public service, we remember his unflinching commitment to the principles of democracy, his determination to make a lasting impact on the lives of the people he served, and his undying love for Ondo State and its citizens.

“Throughout his tenure, Governor Akeredolu exhibited exceptional leadership skills, fostering economic growth, implementing critical infrastructure projects, and championing initiatives that enhanced the standard of living for the people of Ondo State. His dedication to ensuring peace, stability, and unity within the state will forever be remembered.

“Governor Akeredolu’s departure leaves a significant void in our political landscape. His absence will be felt by all who had the privilege of working with him, collaborating on projects, or simply experiencing his remarkable leadership firsthand.

“On behalf of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I extend our deepest condolences to the family, the government, the people of Ondo State, friends, and loved ones of Governor Akeredolu. We share in their grief and offer our heartfelt support during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, may they find solace in knowing that his contributions to Ondo State will be forever cherished.

“As we come to terms with this loss, let us honour Governor Akeredolu’s memory by remaining committed to the ideals and principles he held dear. Let us continue to work together, building on his firm foundation and striving for the progress and prosperity of Ondo State. Indeed, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s legacy will endure, and his vision for a better Ondo State will never be forgotten.“