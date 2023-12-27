Akeredolu’s Death Personal Loss To Yoruba Race – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has conveyed his condolences following the demise of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News had earlier reported that Akeredolu died on Wednesday at age 67 after a prolonged illness.

The Ooni characterized Akeredolu’s passing as a personal loss for the Yoruba race, emphasizing the governor’s courage and integrity.

The monarch reflected on Akeredolu’s pivotal role in spearheading the establishment of Amotekun and addressing security challenges afflicting the southwestern states.

A statement personally signed by the monarch read: “The death of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Oduayo Akeredolu, SAN, is a huge loss to the country and a personal loss to the Yoruba race.

“The deceased was an epitome of honesty and courage who lived a life worthy of emulation. The Oduduwa race has just lost a pillar of honesty and courage, a man who served humanity with his expertise as a law luminary, experienced politician and a true descendant of Oduduwa.

“When we were challenged at the grassroots by invaders who masqueraded as herdsmen, Aketi worked with stakeholders across the southwest and the national level to deliver our mandate of security and prosperity. This birthed Amotekun and other initiatives through which our people are safer and more confident to embark on their lawful businesses daily.

“Akeredolu was an honest, bold, and courageous leader whose legacy will never be forgotten. If Akeredolu tells you anything, that is the way it is.

“His death is a personal loss to me because we were very close right from our days as students of Loyola College, Ibadan, till date. In fact, he did a legacy project for the school through which his name will forever be remembered.

“My heartfelt condolence goes to the First Lady, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and the entire family, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Ondo sons and daughters as well as fellow Nigerians.“