Akeredolu, Five Other Top Nigerian Politicians Who Died In 2023

Undoubtedly, the death of prominent politicians in 2023 left a significant void in Nigeria’s political landscape. These individuals made huge contributions to Nigerian politics and left behind a lasting impact.

In this article, Naija News highlights some top politicians who died in 2023.

1. Rotimi Akeredolu: The news about the death of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, broke on Wednesday, December 27, after a prolonged battle with Leukaemia and prostate cancer.

The ailment had made Akeredolu incapacitated for several months.

2. Ghali Na’abba: Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na” Abba, also died in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27 2023, in an Abuja hospital following a brief illness.

3. Oyinbo Chukwu: The Labour Party’s Enugu East senatorial candidate, Oyibo Chukwu, was shot dead when his vehicle was attacked and later set ablaze a few days before the National Assembly election.

4. Chukwuemeka Ezeife: Former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, had his last breath at the age of 85 years on Thursday, December 15 at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.

5. Uchenna Ikonne: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Abia state, Uchenna Ikonne, died on Wednesday, January 25.

Ikonne, who was a professor and former vice chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu, died at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness.

6. Stella Effah-Attoe: The national woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Stella Effah-Attoe, passed on Sunday, October 29, after a brief illness.

