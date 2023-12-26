Top African Players That Will Miss 2023 AFCON Due To Injuries

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to commence in Ivory Coast on January 13, 2024 and participating countries are putting finishing touches to their preparations.

Unfortunately, some of the 24 countries that will participate in the 2023 AFCON have some injury concerns, and the players affected will stay out of the competition.

Below are some of the top players who will miss the 2023 AFCON due to injuries:

1. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria)

Taiwo Awoniyi is one of the biggest stars who will miss the 2023 AFCON due to fitness issues. The 26-year-old Nottingham Forest striker sustained a groin injury while representing Nigeria in an international friendly and had to undergo surgery to treat the injury.

2. Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon)

Bryan Mbeumo has been in unstoppable form for Brentford in the Premier League so far this season and was expected to carry the form to the 2023 AFCON.

Unfortunately, Cameroon won’t have the privilege of making use of Mbeumo in AFCON as the 24-year-old striker had to undergo surgery to treat a knee injury he sustained in Brentford’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton on December 6.

3. Cheick Doucoure (Mali)

Mali are not sure of doing too well in the 2023 AFCON due to the number of their players that are currently out with different degrees of injuries.

Crystal Palace defensive midfielder, Cheick Doucoure in particular, was taken off on a stretcher in the 54th minute of Crystal Palace’s 2-1 defeat to Luton. It has been confirmed that he will be out for at least 6 months which means that he won’t be available for Mali months after the 2023 AFCON.

4. Ibrahima Kone (Mali)

Ibrahima Kone is another big injury setback for Mali ahead of the tournament. The 23-year-old Almeria forward who has scored 12 goals in 16 appearances for his country is out of the tournament due to an ankle injury he sustained in a friendly game between Mali and Uganda in October and won’t be available until after the AFCON.

5. Joseph Aidoo (Ghana)

Joseph Aidoo will be one of the biggest absentees in the Ghana squad ahead of the 2023 AFCON. After he sustained an injury in a friendly game in October, his club, Celta Vigo confirmed that the Ghanaian center-back won’t be fit for six months.

6. Tariq Lamptey (Ghana)

As if Aidoo’s absence is not enough, Tariq Lamptey joined Ghana’s injury list ahead of the tournament. Since he limped off in Brighton’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in November, the defender has not played for Brighton as the club confirmed that he would remain unfit for three months.

7. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana)

To make matters worse for Ghana, Kamaldeen Sulemana became the third top footballer to be injured in the squad after the 21-year-old Southampton midfielder suffered a hamstring injury against Bristol City in November.

On Friday, Southampton manager Russell Martin broke the hearts of Ghanaian football enthusiasts when he confirmed that Sulemana wouldn’t be fit enough for the 2023 AFCON even though he has been named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad.