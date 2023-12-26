Super Eagles To Begin 2023 AFCON Preparation With Two Friendlies

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play two friendly games ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Naija News gathered that the Nigeria Football Federation has concluded arrangements with Burkina Faso and Cape Verde to play the Super Eagles in January.

These games will come less than a week before the 2023 AFCON takes center stage across Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles will commence their 2023 AFCON campaign against Equatorial Guinea in Group A at the Ebimpe Olympic Stadium on January 14.

Four days later, they will play the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé on January 18. The Eagles’ last group-stage game is against Guinea Bissau on January 22.

Recall that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) received a preliminary 41-man squad from the Nigeria Football Federation last week; the final 27-man roster is expected to be revealed on January 3.

The AFCON organizing committee has announced that each of the 24 countries would be able to field a final roster of 27 players, which is four more than the initial 23 from the previous editions of the competition.

On Friday, December 29, the Super Eagles camp will open in Saudi Arabia where the first phase of the preparations will take place before they will fly to Ivory Coast.