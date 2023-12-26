Shettima Visits President Tinubu In Lagos For Christmas

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, paid homage to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos State.

The vice president came to felicitate with President Tinubu on the occasion of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Some of the visitors who have visited the President since his arrival in Lagos include Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and his Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah.

Reactions As Nigerians Storm Tinubu’s Residence For Christmas

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have besieged Bourdillon, in Ikoyi, Lagos State, the home of the President for Christmas.

Naija News reports that a video shared by BussinessDay captured many people sitting and standing in front of Tinubu’s residence.

This comes amidst the economic hardship and the high cost of food items during this yuletide. The video generated reactions from netizens.