Nigeria Safe With Tinubu As President – Akpabio Brags In Christmas Day Message

President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the country is safe and secured under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While emphasizing the importance of praying for the President, Akpabio assured Nigerians that the country is in capable hands with Tinubu leading the affairs.

Naija News reports that Akpabio noted this during the Christmas service on Monday at the Methodist Cathedral of Unity in Abuja.

Additionally, he expressed the commitment of the National Assembly to supporting President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Akpabio said: “Nigeria is in safe hands, I urge Nigerians not to relent in praying for Mr president for God’s wisdom to pilot the affairs of the country.

“The country would soon come out stronger where all citizens will reap dividends of democracy.”

In his remark earlier, the Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, Most Reverend Michael Akinwale, emphasized that Nigerians should remain hopeful as God was on the verge of bringing about a transformative change in the nation.

He highlighted the significance of Jesus Christ’s birth in reigniting the hope of humanity. Akinwale urged Nigerians to continue fostering love and unity amongst themselves while maintaining faith that the prevailing economic challenges would soon become a distant memory.

During the Christmas service, heartfelt prayers were dedicated to leaders at every level, seeking divine intervention in the country’s economic predicament, Naija News understands.