Four Suspected Traffic Robbers Arrested In Lagos, Celebrate Christmas In Detention (Photos)

The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspected traffic robbers along the MKO Abiola Gardens, Ikeja.

This was disclosed in a statement on the official X handle of the RRS on Tuesday morning.

According to the statement, the robbers were arrested in the act on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and stolen phones and ATM cards were also said to have been recovered from them.

The statement read, “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Christmas Eve arrested four suspected traffic robbers and recovered three android phones and an ATM card while on patrol at MKO Abiola’s Gardens, Ojota, Lagos.

“The suspects were arrested at about 7.30pm on Sunday after one of the victims alerted RRS bike riders on patrol of the area.

“The suspects are Wasiu Olawale (23) an ex-convict, who was released in May, 2023, Adebayo Olatunbosun (20), Wale John (28) and Uche Ugwu (25), the gang leader.

“A diligent trail of the suspects by the police led to the arrest of three of them and the recovery of three android phones and ATM card.

“Five victims have reported at RRS headquarters where they have positively identified the suspects. The suspects are currently assisting the squad in its investigation.

“They are to be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.”

See the photos of the suspected criminals below.

Story continues below advertisement

