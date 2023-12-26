Adeboye Would Never Disrespect Any Tradition, Monarch — RCCG

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, would never disrespect any culture and tradition.

Recall that last weekend, Pastor Adeboye was under fire when he was pictured sitting on a royal chair at the church’s Let’s-Go-A-Fishing evangelism programme during a visit to the palace of the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon in Oyo State, Oba Francis Alao.

After the viral photo attracted criticisms, the monarch, on Monday, clarified that the chair Pastor Adeboye sat on was one of the royal chairs used by high-ranking dignitaries and not the one for his throne.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 26, the RCCG added that Pastor Adeboye has profound regard for traditional rulers across the country and worldwide.

The church also refuted claims online that its leader asked an Oyo monarch to vacate his throne for him to sit on it, saying that the cleric only sat on a new chair during the church’s evangelism programme in Oyo State.

Also, the RCCG, in its statement, clarified that Pastor Adeboye did not ask the king to vacate his throne so he could sit on it.

The statement reads: “At no point during his time at the ministration did he ask any of the kings to vacate their throne for him to sit on.

“The seat on the altar was brand new. No other king or individual had sat on the seat before.

“Pastor E.A. Adeboye truly respects and honours the traditional chiefs & traditional rulers in our nation. He honours them, holds them in high regard and would not do anything at all to demean them.”