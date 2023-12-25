Wole Soyinka Visits Tinubu In Lagos (Photos)

Nobel Laureate, Prof.Wole Soyinka, has visited President Bola Tinubu ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Naija News gathered that the playwright paid a courtesy visit to the President, who is holidaying in Lagos, at his private residence in Bourdillon, Ikoyi.

Recall that Soyinka supported President Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential election held in February and this is the first time the duo are meeting after the polls.

See the photos from the visit.

Wole Soyinka Loses Sister, Aina

Meanwhile, the older sister of Nobel Laureate, Madam Tinuola Aina, has passed away at 90.

The family confirmed this in a statement dated Tuesday and made available to journalists, noting that Aina passed away on November 7, 2023.

The family further stated that the funeral rites will commence with a service of songs on Thursday, December 7, in Lagos. These rites, scheduled to span over two days, will be concluded on Friday, December 8, culminating in a private interment in Lagos, Naija Newsunderstands.

Born on April 29, 1933, Madam Aina was the eldest of seven children. Her parents were Samuel Ayodele Soyinka, a school teacher, and Grace Eniola Soyinka (neé Harrison), a trader-homemaker. The family lived at Ake Vicarage in Abeokuta.