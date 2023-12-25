Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 25th December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 25th December 2023.

The PUNCH: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a contractor, James Okwete, in connection with the ongoing probe into the N37bn allegedly laundered by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development under former Minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouk.

The Guardian: Hopes of a fun-filled Yuletide celebrations, with plenty to eat and drink, appear to have been dashed for millions of Nigerians, following scarcity of cash and high cost of goods and services. Across Lagos and other parts of the country, many Nigerians wail about their inability to access cash, which has affected their spending ability as they celebrate.

The Nation: Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele yesterday denied opening 593 foreign accounts during his tenure. He said the fixed deposits in the foreign accounts were outside his knowledge.

Daily Trust: There is a crack within the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Secretariat in Abuja, as top officials of the forum are at daggers drawn over alleged financial fraud and recklessness. This has triggered a letter to the NGF chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, by the NGF Director, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo.

Story continues below advertisement



Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.