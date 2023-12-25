BREAKING: APC Releases Timetable For February Bye-Elections

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has made public its timetable and schedule of activities leading to the 3rd February 2024 Bye-Elections as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party pegged the expression of interest form for the Senate at N3 million and the nomination form at N17 million. House of Representatives for N1 million and nomination form for N9 million.

It also pegged the House of Assembly expression of interest form at N500,000 and the nomination form at N1,500,000.

In the publication, the party urged female aspirants and persons living with disabilities to purchase the expression of interest form while the nomination form is free.

Youths between 25 and 40 years old are to purchase the expression of interest form with a 50% discount on the nomination form.

See the full timetable below:

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, revealed on Monday that his legal team had filed an appeal before the Supreme Court over the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Naija News understands that Adebutu stated this on Monday in his Christmas message signed by his media aide, Afolabi Orekoya.

In the statement, Adebutu disclosed that he had filed his appeal at the apex court, expressing optimism that justice would be served.

Recall that Adebutu had earlier challenged the election victory of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, at the tribunal.

He cited alleged over-voting, gross misconduct, disenfranchisement, non-compliance with the electoral act as well as non compliance to the margin of lead principle.

The court affirmed the governor’s election up to the appeal court.

Adebutu, who had just returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom, said he was back home to celebrate Christmas with his people.

The statement reads partly, “In the spirit of the celebration of Christmas, Hon. (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu returned home from the United Kingdom to celebrate Jesus Christ’s birth with his people, after ensuring all processes of reclaiming the mandate of the good people of Ogun State had been completed at the Supreme Court without any successful ambush.”

In the message, the governorship hopeful noted that the life of Jesus Christ teaches love, compassion and sacrifice, which he said led to the redemption of mankind.

He urged residents of the state to pray for the state.

Adebutu further stated, “At the end of it all, Jesus Christ overcame and had victory over all, even death; therefore, in this journey of redeeming the stolen mandate, we shall have victory at the end and bring relief to the good people of Ogun State.

“We sincerely appreciate the unprecedented warm reception and shouts of joy he received from the people all over the State, this is a great indication to us that truly, Ogun State people are standing firm and strong in the belief that true justice will be delivered at the Supreme Court.”

He also appealed to the people to celebrate moderately with friends and family while “hoping that our victory is near and around the corner.”