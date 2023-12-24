Rivers Governor, Fubara Pays 27 Lawmakers Nov, Dec Entitlements

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has reportedly cleared all the entitlements of the defecting 27 lawmakers for November and December.

Naija News recalls that the lawmakers dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) amidst the political crisis in the state.

The lawmakers had accused the governor at some point of withholding their benefits.

However, Fubara, during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, and some Rivers stakeholders, agreed to pay the withheld entitlements.

A source who spoke with Vanguard on condition of anonymity said the lawmakers were paid the said entitlements on Thursday.

The source said, “The government has paid the allowance and entitlement of all the lawmakers for November and December. The payment got to all the lawmakers including the 27 lawmakers who decamped to APC.

Story continues below advertisement



“The governor has also bought cars for all the Commissioners who are in his cabinet. The 10 people who are working with him got it. I think the governor is gradually implementing the presidential directive.”