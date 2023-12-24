El-Rufai Speaks After Meeting Obasanjo In Abeokuta

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has spoken after his meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

As earlier reported by Naija News, El-Rufai met with Obasanjo on Sunday at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Speaking about the meeting shortly after, the former Governor took to his account on the X platform where he revealed that it was a visit to his boss.

Appreciating the former President for hosting him, El-Rufai added that he and his friends were treated to a sumptuous meal by Mrs. Obasanjo.

He disclosed that he has now returned to Kaduna.

“SUNDAY UPDATE: Earlier today, I visited my boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, (who) welcomed me and my friends (in) his Abeokuta home. We were hosted to a sumptuous lunch by Mrs. Obasanjo for which we are very grateful. Back to base for Christmas in sha Allah,” El-Rufai wrote along with pictures from the meeting.

It would be recalled that recently, the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai was installed as the Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

Naija News understands that El-Rufai is the first Nigerian outside the South West to receive a chieftaincy title from the Awujale of Ijebuland in his nearly 64-year reign.

El-Rufai in a post on his X account wrote, “I am pleased to announce that on Saturday, the 16th of December 2023, His Royal Majesty Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona the Paramount Ruler and Awujale of Ijebuland will honour my brother and confidant Otunba Jimi Lawal with two chieftaincy titles for his contributions to the Ijebu Kingdom and Nigeria, along with his wife Maryam Lawal.

“I also am privileged to be the first Nigerian outside of South-West of Nigeria to be conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Awujale in his nearly 64-year reign.

“I am to be recognised as the Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland. I am grateful to Kabiyesi Awujale for the recognition and thank all those who have wished me well for this.”