Nasir El-Rufai Visits Former President Olusegun Obasanjo (Photos)

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has paid a visit to former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

It is understood that El-Rufai visited Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Below are more pictures from the visit.

The visit comes about two weeks after the former Governor paid a similar visit to the immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State.

El-Rufai Takes New Job

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has announced he is set to resume a new job after controversially missing out on a ministerial appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls El-Rufai was one of the persons whose names were forwarded to the National Assembly by President Tinubu for screening and confirmation as Ministers in his government.

The lawmakers, however, did not clear him due to security reasons.

Weeks after the drama, the former Governor revealed on Monday 4th December that he is set to resume as the part-time Chairman of the Board for Afri-Venture Capital Company Ltd.

Story continues below advertisement



El-Rufai added that the company hopes to finance, nurture, and mentor young innovators and entrepreneurs in Nigeria (and Africa).