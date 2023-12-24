Despite The Immense Hardship In The Country, Don’t Stop Appreciating God – Peter Obi Sends Christmas Message To Nigerians

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to use the season of Christmas to appreciate God’s mercy on them as a country.

The former Governor of Anambra State stated this in a Christmas message released via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday.

Obi noted that Nigerians were going through immense hardship, but should not allow it to stop them from using the season to appreciate God for his numerous blessings.

He said: “My Dear compatriots, I wish you all a Merry Christmas as you join the Christendom to celebrate the anniversary of Jesus Christ.

“This season epitomises love, peace, and joy for all mankind. These are values and longings that unify our common humanity in a feast of love. This is why I wish to share the spirit of this season with all our compatriots irrespective of station, circumstance, and persuasion.

“I fully appreciate the difficulties of these times in our dear country.

“The hardship in the country and the biting effects of government policies and poor governance have dampened the hopes of most Nigerians. The difficulties and challenges of this moment should not, however, hinder us from appreciating the essence of our creation and the importance of seeking God’s mercy at all times.”

Obi said that the current setbacks should not stop Nigerians as a people from aspiring to overcome present difficulties and realise the full potential of the blessed country.

The former governor enjoined Christians to use the great feast to offer special supplications to God for the country.

He said they could have the opportunity of joining others in the global community to give thanks to God for the abundant gifts he lavished on them as a nation.

Obi urged Nigerian leaders to embrace the spirit of the season which emphasised charity and compassion for the people in their present hardship.

The LP flagbearer said on this unique occasion, he wished to reassure the people that their adversity should not persist for too long as the people envisaged a New Nigeria.

He said: “For leaders, charity underlines compassion for the people in their present hardship. For us as a people, charity means sharing with our neighbours and the less privileged our material blessings.”