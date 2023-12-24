Christmas: Be Steadfast, Hopeful Regardless Of Hard Times – Akpabio Tells Nigerians

Amid the Christmas festivities, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has urged Nigerians to maintain their resilience and optimism despite their current challenges.

Akpabio said he remained hopeful that the difficulties experienced by Nigerians, stemming from various socio-economic challenges, will ultimately lead to positive outcomes.

The Senate President said this optimism is grounded in the visionary development strategies employed by the current national leadership.

In a Christmas message conveyed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio encouraged Christian believers to “pray and be hopeful because, with the birth of Jesus Christ, who is our symbol of hope, love and redemption, Nigeria will also overcome its current challenges.”

Akpabio emphasized that Christmas prompts a profound contemplation of the teachings of Jesus Christ, centred on love for one’s neighbour, fostering peaceful coexistence, and demonstrating loyalty to constituted authorities.

“On behalf of my family and constituents, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and indeed the entire National Assembly, I wish to sincerely congratulate all our Christian brothers and sisters on the celebration of the feast of Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

“As you celebrate, I urge you not only to merry but also to continue to pray for our dear country, Nigeria and our leaders. Show love to one another and continue to reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, especially his humility, sacrifice, love for neighbours, and loyalty to God and constituted authority. Our today’s pain will surely produce joyful gains in a very short time,” he stated.

Akpabio additionally encouraged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their support for their leaders, specifically highlighting President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He expressed confidence that, with the collective support of all Nigerians, the present administration will soon alleviate the hardships faced by citizens, offering a brighter future.

He said, “In this season of joy, may Jesus’ birth resonate within us all, guiding our thoughts, our words, and our actions. May His hope re-ignite our spirits, encouraging us to spread love and kindness to those around us. Each small act of goodwill can illuminate a life, bringing light to the darkest corners of our world.

“Christmas is a time when hope fills the air, when merriment and goodwill permeate our hearts. Yet, amidst the glittering lights and festive cheer, it is essential to remember the reason for this season – the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ. In a world grappling with uncertainty, strife, and challenges, Jesus remains the beacon of hope, offering solace and assurance to all who seek Him.”