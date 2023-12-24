Again, Lagos Govt Shuts Down Quilox Night Club

The Lagos State government has shut down the Quilox nightclub, owned by popular lawmaker, Shina Peller.

The fresh shutdown of the popular nightclub was confirmed in a post via the X platform on Sunday from the Lagos State government agency responsible for the action, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

According to LASEPA, the club was shut down for violating environmental and safety regulations.

LASEPA added that the action was taken in conjunction with the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC).

The statement added that Sol Beach, The Good Beach and Landmark Beach also got strong warnings for similar violations.

The LASEPA post reads: “Lagos State Government Seals Quilox, strongly warns Sol Beach, The Good Beach and Landmark Beach over Environmental and Safety infractions.

“A joint enforcement operation between the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) sealed Quilox nightclub over environmental and safety infractions.

“Recall an earlier press release, where both agencies have warned social centres to ensure that their operations do not affect the safety and wellbeing of other citizens and vowed to sanction any of such erring.

“The agencies also warned the operators of Sol beach, the good beaches, landmark beach and other social centres across the State to ensure that adequate considerations are made towards the safety and wellbeing of their neighbours and citizens of the State during the Yuletide.”

Naija News recalls that last year, Quilox was shut down for contravening some regulations.