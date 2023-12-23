Veteran Nollywood Actor, Adejumo Lewis Is Dead

A renowned Nollywood actor, Dejumo Lewis, has reportedly died.

The news of his demise was confirmed by fellow actor, Saidi Balogun, who shared the sad news on his Instagram account on Saturday, Naija News reports.

Sharing the photo of the late actor, Balogun wrote, “Good night, DEJUMO LEWIS, may your soul rest in perfect peace. RIP.”

Balogun’s death has sparked a wave of condolences from fans and fellow actors and actresses, although the exact circumstances of Lewis’ passing have not been revealed.

Lewis, renowned for his portrayal of Kabiyesi in The Village Headmaster, Nigeria’s enduring television soap opera aired on NTA from 1968 to 1988, alongside Justus Esiri, Femi Robinson, and numerous others.

The deceased was also well known for his memorable performances in acclaimed films such as “A Place in the Stars” (2014), “Crossroads” (2020), and “Power of 1” (2018).

Meanwhile, a Nigerian singer, Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, professionally known as Jaywon, has confirmed veteran Nollywood Actor Ezekiel Atilola, known for his role in the popular Yoruba movie, ‘TOMBOLO’ has turned to Okada rider as a means of livelihood.

Naija News reports that videos and photos of the movie star riding a bike have been making rounds on social media; while some netizens said he is a bike rider, others claimed it was a comedy skit.

In a recent update, Jaywon, in a post via Instagram, confirmed he had reached out to Ezekiel and donated the sum of N200,000 to him.

The singer also appeals to kind-hearted Nigerians to support the thespian with more donations.

He wrote, “Special appreciation goes to those who send me a DM.

“My team, @iledarefoundation, is now in contact with Mr. Ezekiel Atilola, a famous Yoruba actor in the TOMBOLO movie, and some money has already been sent to him.

“We appeal to the general public to come to his aid.”