‘It Won’t Be Necessary If You Release Nnamdi Kanu’ – Ejimakor Tells Tinubu Over Soldiers Deployed To Southeast

The legal representative for Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, has lampooned the Nigerian government led by President Bola Tinubu over what he described as excessive deployment of soldiers to the Southeast region.

In a post via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, Ejimakor highlighted that the increased military presence in the Southeast reflects the discriminatory treatment faced by the Igbo people in Nigeria.

He further pointed out the disparity between the heavy military presence in the South East and the prevailing insecurity in the Northern part of the country, suggesting that former President Muhammadu Buhari escalated militarization in the South East, a trend that President Tinubu appears to have continued.

Ejimakor emphasized that the excessive deployment of soldiers in the Southeast would not be necessary if the Nigerian government released Kanu from detention.

The lawyer wrote, “The rising over-deployment of the Army in Southeast in contrast with the greater insecurity in the North underscores the high-handedness with which Nigeria treats Ndigbo.

“Buhari took it to a new high & Tinubu appears to have sustained it. It won’t be necessary if you #freeMNK (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu).”