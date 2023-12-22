Gov Fubara Reveals One Thing He Would Continue To Do In Rivers State Despite Challenges Against Him

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has promised that he would continue to give his best and put the interest of the people first regardless of any challenge he may face.

The Governor stated that he has taken the oath of office to protect the interest of the people and there is no going back on that.

Naija News reports the Governor made the declaration while speaking to newsmen in Ngo Town, the Capital of Andoni LGA, shortly after inspecting the stretch of the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity road to ascertain the extent of work.

He commended the contractor for the job done so far and vowed to see the project completed.

“I have to say that the contractor has done a very good job. However, we did observe that about 1km of road that will lead to the council secretariat was somehow not captured in the scope and I think it will be proper that we do that too.

“So, we will continue to do our best, not minding the challenges we are facing. The most important thing is that we have taken our oath to defend our people and protect their interest, and we are not going back on that,” Fubara said.

The Governor highlighted that the road has remained uncompleted for about 20 years but his administration has done the work in about six months.

He promised to give attention to many more projects in the state in the interest of the people.

He said: “What I keep saying to everyone is, what are we bequeathing to our people? Their interests are the most important thing and governance is about the protection of lives and property.

Story continues below advertisement



“These include providing quality services and one of them is this road. Posterity has blessed me with this project; it was something that they couldn’t achieve for over 20 years but within the space of six months, I have been able to sort it out. It is a credit and a big one at that, to our administration.”