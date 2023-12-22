Fubara Hands Over Official Vehicles To Rivers Commissioners

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has handed official vehicles to his Commissioners amid the political tension in the South-South state.

The Commissioner for Youth Development, Chisom Gbali, made this known in an interview on Arise News on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Gbali said the commissioners are happy with the governor, calling on Rivers people to stand with the governor and maintain the prevalent peace in the State.

The commissioner stated that relative peace had returned to the State following President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the State’s political impasse.

He also denied media reports that he had resigned his appointment as the Commissioner for Youth Development.

Fubara Approves N100,000 Christmas Bonus For Rivers Workers

Recall that the Rivers governor approved the sum of N100,000 as a Christmas bonus for workers in Rivers State.

Announcing the development in a statement seen by Naija News on Tuesday, the state commissioner for information and communication, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, detailed that the sum was approved for immediate implementation to allow Rivers workers to enjoy their yuletide celebration.

“Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has approved the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) as a Christmas bonus for the State’s civil servants on the State payroll. Gov. Fubara gave the approval on Tuesday for immediate implementation to enable the civil servants to have a wonderful yuletide celebration,” the statement read.