Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

A two-storey building, located in Herbert Marculley Way, Ebute Metta, Lagos, has collapsed.

Naija News learnt that the incident, which happened around 9:30 am on Friday, has seen at least a woman trapped.

The woman was said to be an illegal occupant of the building, as the residents had reportedly been issued an evacuation notice by the Lagos Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The incident was confirmed by the Territorial Head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Lagos, Ibrahim Farinloye.

Farinloye revealed that a rescue operation is ongoing.

He said, “A two-storey building with a penthouse collapsed at about 0930 hours along Herbert Marculley Way, Ebute Metta. It is suspected that a woman illegally occupying it was trapped, though it is suspected that there could be an additional two people, but no one could confirm that yet.

“The Lagos Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had issued evacuation notice several times, and all the original occupants had parked out. It was alleged that the property had been sold out about four months ago.

“Three of the occupants jumped to safety with the assistance of the residents. Search and rescue operation is ongoing.”