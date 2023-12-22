Armed Robbers Hijack Car On Benin-Sagamu Expressway, Injure Victim

A victim of car theft, Modupeola Durojaye has narrated how her vehicle was snatched by armed thieves on Monday night along the Benin-Sagamu Expressway in Ogun State.

Naija News reports that the armed thieves who disguised themselves as officials of the Nigeria Police Force snatched the black 2018 Toyota Sienna with the license plate AA447GS from the highway.

The victim told the Punch newspaper that her husband was lured into parking her car at night on the Benin-Sagamu Expressway, where armed thieves took it from him.

She said, “My husband took the car to work that day, then when he was on his way home, around that 8:30pm, he was stopped by some men, who were assumed to be men of the police force with their flashlights.

“When he parked, they rushed to attack him, and they fled with the car. My husband is still trying to recover from the shock because the incident was traumatising.”

According to Durojaiye, her spouse was hurt while attempting to protect himself from the robbers’ attack.

“They were masked, the incident happened quickly, and my husband and the criminals engaged in combat,” she said.

The woman claimed they struck him with a machete and other dangerous weapons, causing him to suffer severe injuries.

“It was not only the car they snatched, they also carted away his gold wristwatch and ring. He has gone to the court for an affidavit because they went with his purse too, which contains his bank ATM card and driving licence,” she added.