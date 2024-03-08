Two Killed In Kogi As Robbers Attack Banks

One security officer and one civilian were killed as gunmen attacked two commercial banks in Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to a video that has gone viral on social media, the two banking institutions were heavily attacked by the thugs at around five o’clock in the evening.

Channels TV detailed that witness reports also stated that there were intermittent shootings and assaults at First Bank, Access Bank, and the town police station, where the armed robbers were said to have taken an undisclosed amount of money.

As the robbers arrived in the town, they attacked the police station on Anyigba-Idah Road and murdered a police officer who went by the name Idoko.

According to the source, the deceased police officer was from Iyale, a nearby town within the same local government district, and had recently been reassigned to the station.

A man known by the nickname Alagama, who sells trinkets at the Anyigba roundabout a little distance from the location of the crime, was also slain in the attack, the source claims. He was said to have been killed by a stray bullet during the operation.

The gunmen followed the Access Bank bullion truck to their Anyigba headquarters, where they disabled the security measures before removing all of the cash, according to the eyewitness.

Naija News reports that a second group, purportedly comprising members of the hoodlums, broke into the town’s First Bank and stole an undisclosed sum of money.

However, the police spokesperson was yet to respond to calls or text messages as at the time of filing this report.